Spring, Texas – Deputy constables arrested a suspect after he took his four children with him to burglarize vehicles in neighborhoods near Aldine Westfield and E. Louetta.

Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office responded to the 25700 block of Aldine Westfield Wednesday morning. The 911 caller said he watched a male suspect break into several vehicles. The suspect attempted to flee from the 911 caller but struck two parked vehicles in the process.

Moments later, deputies spotted the suspect and his vehicle. The suspect was detained and identified as Dominique Theragood.

Four of his children were inside the vehicle and were not wearing seatbelts. Deputies also located numerous stolen items and a firearm.

Theragood was arrested and charged with Burglary of a Motor Vehicle, Child Endangerment, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

The four children were turned over to Child Protective Services.

He has already posted a $1,500 bond and has been released.