Crime
Burglars Use Blow Torch and Rocks to Break into Planet Ford
Spring, Texas – Police are searching for two suspects that broke into a Spring car dealership using a blow torch and rocks.
Investigators say that video surveillance footage shows two unknown males, possibly Hispanic, breaking into Planet Ford in the 20400 block of I-45 North.
One of the suspects was carrying a ‘flaming’ blow torch while the other one was carrying a rock to smash windows, according to officials. Once they gained entry into the business they went to the concession area looking for cash. The suspects also entered a second building on the property where the stole a box containing old keys.
“If you recognize these suspects or have any information regarding this case you are urged to contact our office at 832-927-6161 or your local law enforcement.” – Constable Mark Herman
