Buffalo Wild Wings Opens First “Go” Location at Louetta & Kuykendahl





Spring, Texas – Buffalo Wild Wings opened its first to-go focused restaurant in Spring this week.

The new eatery is located at 18602 Kuykendahl Road at the intersection of Louetta.

Buffalo Wild Wings Go will be much like a normal BWW but with a focused menu and an emphasis on speed. Unlike a typical BWW, which is a sports bar with a wide variety of food options, BWW Go will only serve their 26 different flavors of chicken wings, their chicken sandwich, and sides. This isn’t a bad thing if, like most people, are only interested in getting their wings as fast and conveniently as possible.

A new interesting feature unique to these BWW Go locations is the ability to order ahead and pick up your food from a heated locker. In addition, this new location will bring 25 new jobs to the Spring area according to a recent press release. This new concept by Buffalo Wild Wings offers pick-up, limited indoor seating, and third party delivery.

Visit their website at https://www.buffalowildwings.com for more information.