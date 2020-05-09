Spring, Texas – Brighter Horizons Academy is offering free COVID-19 testing for residents this weekend.

The testing site is located at 5500 FM 2920 in Spring. There is no online pre-screening that is required, unlike county-run testing sites. Organizers say that there is no cost for testing and the testing is open to everyone. They say that you do not have to be showing symptoms in order to be tested.

The COVID-19 testing is open on Saturday, May 9th, and Sunday, May 10th from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM.

For more information on the drive-thru testing, call BHA-Houston at 346-272-0126.