BREAKING NEWS: Unknown Gunman Opens Fire On Spring Police Station, Deputies Request Assistance Locating Suspect

Nathan Graves
November 8, 2021
Spring, Texas – At 12:38PM today, an unknown gunman pulled into the parking lot of the police station located at 20122 Holzworth Road in Spring and discharged a weapon multiple times at the front doors and windows of the station, Constable Mark Herman reported.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white four-door sedan. The suspect is described as a black male.

Constable Herman’s office is asking that anyone who recognizes the suspect or vehicle contact the constable’s office at (281) 376-3472 or contact other local law enforcement.

See images of the suspect and vehicle below:

