Bread Zeppelin Opens First Spring Location In City Place





Spring, Texas – The salad and bread restaurant chain Bread Zeppelin has opened its first location in Spring, in the mixed-use area of City Place. The City Place opening brings Bread Zeppelin’s storefront count to seven and marks their first expansion outside of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Their signature item, the “zeppelin,” is a hollowed-out baguette that has been filled with a chopped salad. Customers can choose from a menu of predesigned zeppelins or build their own salad to stuff inside. The baguettes are custom made and locally baked while the meats are marinated and grilled in-house. The removed bread cores are used to make homemade croutons and bread pudding.

The chain was founded in 2010 by high school friends Troy Charhon and Andrew Schoelkopf in the Las Colinas area of Irving. To expand their operation, Bread Zeppelin has partnered with the franchisee company Avalanche Food Group.

The restaurant is located at 1700 City Plaza Dr, Suite 100 and is open daily from 11:00AM to 9:00PM.