Tomball, Texas – The Tomball Police Department and Harris County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad are investigating a suspicious package found near the “four corners intersection” in Tomball.

The incident is happening at the intersection of FM 2920 and SH 249 Business.

Tomball Police Department says the intersection is closed to traffic. Drivers are being detoured around the incident.

Officials say several nearby businesses have also been evacuated.

This is an active and developing scene. Check back for updates.