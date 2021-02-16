Boil Water Notice Issued for City of Tomball





Tomball, Texas (Press Release, City of Tomball) – Due to reduced distribution system pressure, the City of Tomball is required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption, (e.g. washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularity vulnerable to harmful bacteria and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottle water or obtain water from other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

This boil water notice is in effect until further notice. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, City of Tomball water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail. (Tomball Website link for boil water notice and instructions)

Notice released 02/15/21 8:52 PM