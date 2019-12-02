Body of Male Found with GSW in the Windrose Subdivision





Spring, Texas – A body of a deceased adult male has been found in the Windrose Subdivision.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constables office says they are in the 6230 block of Pinelakes Drive near the Windrose Subdivision Clubhouse.

Officials say that a deceased male was found near the water plant with a suspected gunshot wound.

There are no threats to public safety at this time, according to officials.

The cause of death whether homicide or suicide has not yet officially been determined.