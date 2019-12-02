Crime
Body of Male Found with GSW in the Windrose Subdivision
Spring, Texas – A body of a deceased adult male has been found in the Windrose Subdivision.
The Harris County Precinct 4 Constables office says they are in the 6230 block of Pinelakes Drive near the Windrose Subdivision Clubhouse.
Officials say that a deceased male was found near the water plant with a suspected gunshot wound.
There are no threats to public safety at this time, according to officials.
The cause of death whether homicide or suicide has not yet officially been determined.
Thank you NetDepot!
Our website is proudly housed out of a local data center. Our state-of-the-art servers are managed by our partners at NetDepot.com located in Spring, Texas!
Disclaimer:
All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Information, reports, releases, and events are subject to change. Any logos or trademarked images are copyright protected by their respective owners. Their use does not imply endorsement of or by this website.
Spring Media, LLC is independently and privately owned. We are not affiliated or endorsed by any government or civic entity, including any City or any other government or administrative organization.
In Case You Missed It
-
Local News2 days ago
Missing 14-Year-Old Klein Cain High School Student
-
Harris County2 days ago
22-Year-Old Leaves Scene and Calls Parents After Killing Pedestrian on Falvel
-
Business1 week ago
Regal Cinemas To Open 24-Screen Movie Theater Along Grand Parkway in South Montgomery County
-
Crime7 days ago
22-Year-Old Confesses To Murder of Grandmother and Great-Grandmother because he was “Tired of Them”
-
Business1 week ago
Smashburger and PDQ Shut Down Operations at Several North-Houston Locations
-
Crime2 weeks ago
Burglars Use Blow Torch and Rocks to Break into Planet Ford