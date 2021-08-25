Billiards Factory To Move Store from FM 1960 to Grand Parkway in Spring





Spring, Texas – Billiards Factory, a Houston based game room supply store, is moving its store off of FM 1960 to a brand new facility off of the Grand Parkway.

Originally started in 1975 off Telephone Road in Houston, Billiards Factory has spread to five major cities across the nations and will soon have 12 stores by the end of this year. The store specializes in supplying people with everything they need for a game and entertainment room. They specialize primarily in pool or billiards table related equipment but also have a wide variety of products such as shuffleboard tables, ping-pong tables, furniture, and much more.

Their newly relocated location off of the Grand Parkway will host its grand opening on September 3-12.

For more information on locations, products, and specials call 800-641-9367 or visit their website at https://www.billiardfactory.com/