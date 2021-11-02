Bigotes Street Tacos To Open New Storefront In Willowbrook Mall Food Court In December

Houston, Texas – Bigotes Street Tacos, a local restaurant serving Mexican cuisine, is set to open a new location in the food court of the Willowbrook Mall, slated to begin serving customers in December. This new location will be the latest in a steady expansion for the restaurant that started as a food truck, and it comes just three months after the September 22 opening of another storefront in The Woodlands Mall. The owners and chefs behind Bigotes take pride in cooking authentic Mexican cuisine and want people to know their food is not Tex-Mex, but the real deal.

The restaurant’s vast menu includes all the staples of Mexican cuisine including quesadillas, tortas, burritos, enchiladas, and the most popular item, tacos. The taco menu alone has twelve varieties of tacos and many of the dishes across the entire menu can be customized with the patron’s favorite choices of meat and toppings. Bigotes also serves Mexican seafood and desserts, as well as standard American burgers. The restaurant boasts a large drinks menu with a particularly wide selection of tequila.

Bigotes has grown in popularity thanks to its casual and fun atmosphere, in addition to its fresh and authentic food. “Bigote” is the Spanish word for mustache, and Bigotes has made the mustache in its logo into a lighthearted yet central part of its branding with caricatures of famous people, many from the Houston area, displayed across the walls of the restaurant and all of them adorned with a small mustache.

Bigotes Street Tacos has locations in Tomball, Magnolia, and The Woodlands. The restaurant offers indoor dining, takeout, delivery, and catering. For more information, visit Bigotes’s website.