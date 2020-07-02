Spring, Texas – Big Texas Dance Hall & Saloon in Spring has announced that they will not be reopening their doors.

In a Facebook post published Thursday, the country-western dance hall said they have explored options to keep the business open while at the same time keeping their staff and guests safe. Unfortunately, they say it will not be possible for them to operate again. Just last week, Governor Greg Abbott ordered all bars in Texas to cease operations after having only been allowed to reopen for a few short weeks.

Official Statement:

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been trying to figure out a way for our business to survive while keeping our staff and our guests safe. We did not re-open when we were allowed to because we did not feel confident that it would be sustainable if we did. With the Governor recently announcing that bars are again closed, we now know that it will not be possible to operate again.

We want to thank all the people that have been a part of our journey over the past 15 years. To our staff, you were what made Big Texas what it was. We’re sorry we couldn’t keep it going for you. To the bands that we worked with, we were honored to be part of your journey. To our vendors, officers and many partners, your involvement was essential to who we were as a company. To our customers, your support up until the end was nothing short of legendary. We will miss you all.”

Big Texas Dance Hall & Saloon was located at 19959 Holzwarth Road in Spring.