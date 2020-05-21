Editors Note: The original closing announcement that was published to their Facebook page has since been deleted. The corporation responded to several comments on the social media platform claiming their Facebook page was “hacked” and that the restaurant in The Woodlands is not closing, however, we have also received several messages from sources stating that the employees of The Woodlands location have already been fired. Spring Happenings has made numerous attempts to reach out to their corporate office for clarification but have not yet received a response.

The Woodlands, Texas – Berryhill Baja Grill announced today that the location on Market Street in The Woodlands will be closing permanently.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant said that the location at 9595 Six Pines Drive, The Woodlands will be closing permanently.

Berryhill, who specializes in “Seriously Fresh Mex” has multiple locations across the Houston area. It is unclear at this time if this will be the only location closing.

The next closest location to The Woodlands is located in the Oak Forest Shopping Center at 1201 W 43rd St, Houston.

The restaurant thanks everyone who has supported the location in The Woodlands over the years.