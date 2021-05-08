Food & Dining
Beard Papa’s Cream Puffs Opening New Location in Spring
Spring, Texas – Beard Papa’s, a pastry chain specializing in cream puffs, is opening a location in Spring at 2174 Spring Stuebner Rd, Spring, TX .
Serving up a wide variety of delicious looking cream puffs, Beard Papa’s brings a unique flair to the dessert world of Spring, Tx. When ordering from Beard Papa’s there are 10 different cream puff “shells” which are injected with your choice of chocolate, vanilla, or green tea fillings. They also serve 3 different desserts that are unfillable and drip style coffee.
Beard Papa’s began in Osaka, Japan where it spread to over 400 locations in 15 different countries. According to the company’s website, Beard Papa’s mascot is a depiction of the restaurant’s founder Yuji Hirota who was nicknamed by customers “Beard Papa” because of his distinct fluffy white beard.
Beard Papa’s has several locations in west Houston but this will be its first in the Spring area. The location at 2174 Spring Stuebner Rd, Spring, TX will be open on May 8, 2021 for pickup and third party delivery only. Visit their website at https://www.beardpapas.com/ , Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/SpringBeardPapas/ , or call 281-651-5727.
