Auto-Pedestrian Fatality Crash Closes I-45 at Louetta

Spring, TX – A female is dead after being struck by a vehicle on I-45 in Spring.

The accident happened just before 9:00 PM on the southbound mainlanes of I-45 near Louetta Road.

First responders arrived on the scene and found a female that had been struck multiple times by several different vehicles.

It is unknown why the female was in the roadway.

The southbound lanes of I-45 will be closed for an extended period of time, likely into the early morning hours. All freeway traffic is being redirected to the frontage road.