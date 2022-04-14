dark
Hand-Picked Top-Read Stories
Trending Tags
49 shares
49
0
0
1 minute read

Auto-Pedestrian Fatality Crash Closes I-45 at Louetta

SpringHappenings.com
April 13, 2022
Total
49
Shares
49
0
0

Spring, TX – A female is dead after being struck by a vehicle on I-45 in Spring.

The accident happened just before 9:00 PM on the southbound mainlanes of I-45 near Louetta  Road.

First responders arrived on the scene and found a female that had been struck multiple times by several different vehicles.

It is unknown why the female was in the roadway.

The southbound lanes of I-45 will be closed for an extended period of time, likely into the early morning hours. All freeway traffic is being redirected to the frontage road.

Total
49
Shares
Share 49
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Previous Post

Firefighters Battling House Fire Near Cutten & Cypress Creek Parkway

bySpringHappenings.com
April 10, 2022
Next Post

Female Possibily in 20’s Found Deceased Along Cypress Creek

bySpringHappenings.com
April 17, 2022