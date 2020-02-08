Crime
Arsonists Engulfed In Flames After Setting Fire To Apartment Leasing Office
Houston, Texas – The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects responsible for setting an apartment leasing office on fire.
The fire was intentionally set at The Palms of Cypress Station Apartments located in the 990 block of Cypress Station Drive.
Investigators say the suspects broke into the leasing office and used an ignitable liquid to set a fire inside the building.
Surveillance footage from the complex shows two suspects entering through the front door of the leasing office. One of the suspects can be seen pouring a flammable liquid all over the furniture and floor while the other suspect can be seen using what appears to be a cigarette lighter. The room became engulfed in flames catching one suspect’s pants on fire.
The suspects can be seen fleeing the scene on foot.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to felony charges or an arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information can be reported to Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at www.crimestoppers.org. All tipsters remain anonymous.
