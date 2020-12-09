Montgomery County, Texas – A warrant was issued this afternoon for the arrest of Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough for Driving While Intoxicated after a September 10th, 2020 motor vehicle crash in The Woodlands.

On the morning of September 10th, 2020, Judge Keough was traveling on Grogan’s Mill when he struck another vehicle traveling in the same direction. Keough veered back into his lane before drifting over onto the shoulder, where he rear-ended a parked Precinct 5 Constable’s Office Chevrolet Tahoe.

After an investigation, it was determined that Keough had high levels of Ambien and amphetamine in his system at the time of the crash. A blood test revealed 155.5 ng/mL of Ambien, 1.5 ng/mL of fentanyl, and 65 ng/mL of amphetamine. According to records, the fentanyl was administered after the crash by the Montgomery County Hospital District.

Keough was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. He sustained severe injuries and spent over 4 days in the Intensive Care Unit.

This is not the first major accident that Keough has been involved in. Back in March 2017, Keough was involved in a head-on collision with a concrete truck. The accident was blamed on “sleep deprivation”, after the driver of the concrete truck reported that Keough was “slumped over against the driver’s side window.”

An order of arrest was issued with a $1,500 bond.

Click here to read the complete arrest warrant.

Keough released the following video statement to his Facebook page: