Spring, Texas – An adult and small child were killed tonight after attempting to cross Interstate 45 on foot.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, an adult male and small child were attempting to cross Interstate 45 on foot near Cypresswood Drive when they were struck by a vehicle.

The southbound lanes of I-45 are closed and will remain closed into the morning hours while the double fatality accident is investigated.

Spring Happenings will have updates when available.