Spring, Texas – Counties just north of the Houston Metroplex will likely see accumulating snowfall Sunday into Monday…yes we said snow!

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for several of Houston’s northern counties beginning Sunday at noon until 6:00 AM Monday. The warning includes Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Trinity, Walker, and Washington counties.

The National Weather Services says 1-4 inches of accumulating snow is possible in the warned area. Some areas could see snowfall greater than 4 inches.

Scattered rain showers will begin to develop early Sunday morning. By the afternoon, rain will begin to transition into snow, mainly north of Highway 105.

For Spring, there is a possibility for the occasional snowflake or sleet to mix in with the rainfall. Temperatures are forecast to remain above freezing. Right now, just expect a very cold and wet Sunday. Most of us will see close to an inch of rain by Monday.

Travel along the Interstate 45 corridor north of Conroe could become hazardous. Check drivetexas.org for up to date road conditions.

If there are any changes in the forecast we will be sure to let you know!