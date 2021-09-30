Abbott Announces Six Appointees For Newly Formed Texas Energy Reliability Council





Austin, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott announced six appointees to the Texas Energy Reliability Council on Tuesday, September 28, setting in motion one of the state’s initiatives to resolve issues with the state power grid.

The Texas Energy Reliability Council, which is separate from the similarly named Energy Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), was established in June 2021 with the passing of Senate Bill 3, which is meant to weatherize the power grid to prevent calamities such as the power outages that occurred during Winter Storm Uri earlier this year.

Per the bill’s language, the purpose of the new council is to “ensure that the energy and electric industries in this state meet high priority human needs and address critical infrastructure concerns; and enhance coordination and communication in the energy and electric industries in this state.”

The council is tasked with bringing recommendations to the state legislature for how to strengthen the electricity supply chain. Its first recommendations are not required to be presented until November 1, 2022.

The appointees include two Houston-based veterans of the energy industry: Edward Stones and Melissa Trevino. Stones is the Global Business Director for Energy & Climate Change for Dow, Inc. and brings over 25 years of experience in energy, plastics, and hydrocarbons markets. Trevino is the Assistant Vice President for Power at Occidental Energy Ventures, where she leads the energy management team and oversees the power reporting and compliance group.

The other four appointees are Brad Jones, interim CEO of ERCOT; Nate Murphy, Senior Counsel for Valero; George Presses, Vice President of Fuel and Energy for H-E-B; and Jon Taylor, Corporate Vice President of Fab Engineering at Samsung.

More information on the appointees can be found in the press release from the Office of the Texas Governor.