Spring, Texas – For a sweet treat, you can now stop into Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream. The newest frozen favorite just opened at 8715 Spring Cypress Road in Spring, Texas.

The whole family will be able to find something – this place has 50 flavors of ice cream, yogurt, sherbet, ice, and fat-free, no-sugar-added ice cream options. If you’re looking to take some home, you can also buy your favorite flavor by the quart and pint, too. This new location will also be offering signature items, like pops, banana splits, sundaes, milkshakes, and smoothies.

Handel’s first got its start in 1945 when Alice Handel felt the entrepreneurial bug and started selling ice cream out of her husband’s gas station. That humble beginning in Youngstown, Ohio, has grown to a multi-state chain that’s been featured in USA Today, People Magazine, Chocolatier Magazine, and US News and World Report.

One of their mottos is “WE NEVER SKIMP!” That means whatever you choose for your icy dessert and toppings, you’ll get a ton of it. They pile on the sprinkles and load up the hot fudge. You may not think of ice cream as a winter treat, but what better way to feel the holiday spirit than by chilling out with a cone or scoop? Head over to Handel’s today and see what all the fuss is about!