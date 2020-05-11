Spring, Texas – A 72-year-old Spring man has been arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter after striking and killing a pedestrian walking along FM 2920.

At approximately 9:00 PM Sunday evening, emergency responders were called to the intersection of FM 2920 near Hannover Forest in reference to an auto VS. pedestrian accident.

When responders arrived they found a 20-year-old female in critical condition after being struck by a small SUV. The female was transported via lifeflight to the Texas Medical Center with CPR in progress. She was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The female’s identity has not yet been released.

Deputies detained the driver of the SUV who was later identified as Donald Gene Lane, 72 years of age. According to officials, Lane failed to maintain a single lane, striking the female who was walking on the shoulder of the roadway. A Drug Recognition Expert with the Precinct 4 Constables Office conducted field sobriety tests on Lane. During the investigation, Lane admitted to having smoked marijuana prior to the crash. A blood draw warrant was obtained.

Donald Gene Lane was arrested and charged with the felony charge of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. Lane remains in the Harris County jail on a $40,000.00 bond.

According to public records, Lane has a lengthy arrest history.

12/29/1977 – Misdemeanor Gambling Goods – Case Dismissed

06/04/1985 – Felony Attempt to Commit Murder – Case Dismissed

07/12/1991 – Misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance – Case Dismissed

11/3/1998 – Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance – Case Dismissed

10/26/1998 – Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance – Case Dismissed

06/17/2004 – Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance – Case Dismissed

11/02/2004 – Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana – Convicted

06/07/2005 – Misdemeanor Driving With Suspended License – Convicted and charged with a $100 fine

09/09/2005 – Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance – Case Dismissed “Insufficient Evidence”

05/11/2020 = Felony Intoxication Manslaughter w/vehicle – In Jail

Lane is due back in court on Tuesday. He will see Judge Jesse McClure III in the 339th District Court.