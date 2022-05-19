dark
1 minute read

4 People Found Shot to Death in Apparent Murder Suicide at Cypresswood Apartment

SpringHappenings.com
May 19, 2022
Harris County, Texas – Four people have been found shot in an apartment near Cypresswood Drive and Cutten Road.

The incident is unfolding in the 9700 block of Cypresswood Drive at the Commons at Vintage Park Apartments.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded and found four people shot inside an apartment. They have all been pronounced deceased.

This is an active and developing scene. No further information was available at press time.

“Initial observations, appears to be a murder-suicide. No active threat within the complex.” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales

 

