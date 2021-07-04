3-Year-Old Child Killed After Being Run Over by Truck





Harris County, Texas – A 3-year-old child was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in the Charterwood subdivision.

The accident happened near the intersection of Sugar Tree Lane and Thistle Trail Drive.

911 calls started pouring in just after 2:30 PM reporting a child had been struck by a vehicle. When emergency crews arrived they found a 3-year-old child who was beyond help. The child was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Sources tell us that the child was possibly hit by the father’s truck.

A Hispanic male was observed being detained and leaving the scene in the back of a police patrol car.

No further information was available prior to this story being published. We will provide updates on any arrests as information becomes available.