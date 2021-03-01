3-Year-Old Airlifted After Falling From 3rd Floor Apartment





Spring, Texas – A 3-year-old child has been airlifted to the Houston Medical Center after falling out of a window of a third floor apartment.

The incident happened at the Bridgestone Crossing Townhomes in the 21000 block of Gosling Road.

Emergency crews arrived and requested the assistance of Lifeflight to transport the child.

The events leading up to the incident are unknown. Law enforcement is conducting an investigation.

The child’s condition was not immediately available.