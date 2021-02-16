Harris County
2nd Winter Storm Warning Issued; Additional Freezing Precipitation Expected Overnight
Spring, Texas – A second WINTER STORM WARNING will go into effect for Harris and Montgomery County this evening which will bring periods of freezing rain across the area.
The warning goes into effect starting at 6:00 PM this evening and will remain in effect until 6:00 AM Thursday morning.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), an approaching low pressure system will bring a period of dangerous and potentially destructive freezing rain across the region with ice accumulation anticipated.
Additional ice accumulations for northern counties up to 1/4″ of ice possible.
Daytime highs will reach above freezing for most areas but anything that melts will freeze again overnight.
The NWS says that dangerous driving conditions from icy roads are expected and power outages in many locations could worsen.
