Spring, Texas – 242 Pub & Grill Spring has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant is located at 6062 FM 2920.

According to a statement released by the restaurant, a back of house employee has tested positive for the virus. They closed voluntarily on Tuesday afternoon to disinfect the building.

The employee was reportedly on shift on Monday, June 8, Tuesday, June 9, Wednesday, June 10 from 5-11 PM, and Saturday, June 13 from 9 AM until 2 PM.

The restaurant says they plans to reopen tomorrow for normal business.