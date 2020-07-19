Tomball, Texas – A 23-year-old man is charged with murder after authorities say he shot and killed his sleeping grandmother and then staged the scene to make it look like she was killed in a drive-by shooting.

The incident happened in the 23400 block of Bettywood Lane near Kuykendahl Road just before 1:00 AM.

Harris County Sheriff Deputies responded to the 911 call which was originally described as a drive-by shooting. When deputies arrived they found 68-year-old Shelia Louise Crosslin deceased after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

The woman’s grandson who has been identified as 23-year-old Marcus Deshawn Hanson told investigators that he ran outside and returned fire after a vehicle drove by shooting at the home.

An 11-year-old neighbor was struck by one of the bullets fired by Hanson. Deputies say she was luckily only grazed by the bullet and was treated by EMS on the scene.

After concluding the investigation, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales said that Hanson attempted to stage the murder scene.

Marcus Deshawn Hanson was arrested and charged with murder. He remains in the Harris County Jail.