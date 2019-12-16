22-Year-Old Leaves Scene and Calls Parents After Killing Pedestrian on Falvel





Spring, Texas – A 22-year-old driver was arrested Sunday evening after striking a pedestrian walking along Falvel Road then fleeing the scene of the accident.

Investigators say that Jake Berry (22) was driving southbound on Falvel Road towards FM 2920 when a Hispanic female jumped in front of his vehicle. Instead of stopping to help the female and call 911, Berry drove approximately half a mile down the road and called his parents. His parents urged him to call 911 and return to the scene. Sgt. Cheek-McNeal with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that Berry did not show any signs of intoxication or impairment and told investigators that he got scared and didn’t know what to do.

The Hispanic female who has not yet been identified was transported to Memorial Herman Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

McNeal says that the female may have intentionally jumped in front of Berry’s vehicle.

Berry was taken into custody after returning to the scene of the accident. Berry was arrested and charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid involving Death. His bond was set to $10,000.00.