22-Year-Old Confesses To Murder of Grandmother and Great-Grandmother because he was “Tired of Them”





Spring, Texas – A 22-year-old has been charged with capital murder in the killings of his 59-year-old grandmother and 90-year-old great grandmother after becoming “tired of them”, officials say.

Jaryd Ramos, 22, of Philadelphia has been charged with capital murder in the deaths of Barbara Gromley (59) and Regina Gromley (90), according to Lt. Scott Spencer with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

According to investigators, Ramos admitted to killing the women on November 5. On November 26, family members filed a missing person report with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation was sparked after the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office found the remains of an unidentified female behind an abandoned church on Westridge Road on December 8. The Montgomery County Crime Center connected the human remains to the missing person report in Harris County and led investigators to the residence of the victims. Ramos had been reportedly living with the victims since July at a home in the 24300 block of Kingbriar Drive in Spring.

On December 10, investigators interviewed Ramos at which time he gave deputies consent to search the home.

During the search, investigators discovered the body of Regina Gromley inside a trash can in the backyard. Ramos confessed to having strangled both of the victims at the beginning of November.

Ramos told investigators that he placed the body of his grandmother in a plastic tote and dumped it behind the abandoned church on November 25.

“The bodies were in the residence for a little while, based on his own confession and statements, then they were moved outside,” Spencer said, referencing how the remains were stored.

The Spring home was owned by Ramos’ great-grandmother

“He had done a lot of research and a lot of careful planning into what he had decided to do with the bodies in order to alleviate some of the smells or problems that can come from a decomposing body,” Spencer said. “There were indications that there were thoughts or ideas of him doing this prior to the actual date that he said he killed them.”

Jaryd Ramos was taken into custody and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on capital murder charges.