COVID-19
2021 IRONMAN Triathlon Postponed Because of COVID-19 for the Second Year in a Row
The Woodlands, Texas – The 2021 IRONMAN Texas triathlon, initially scheduled for April 24, has been postponed due to COVID-19. Now, the race organizers aim to hold the event in October 2021.
The event has taken place in Texas for over ten years. It features a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike course, and 26.2-mile run. Athletes compete to qualify for the 2021 World Championship, set to take place in Hawai’i. This year, tickets for the competition have sold out.
Last year, the organization indefinitely postponed the 2020 event. Instead, three shorter versions of the race will take place throughout 2021.
Currently, Harris County is in the “Level 1: Stay at Home” tier of COVID-19 restrictions. Earlier this month, IRONMAN delayed the event because the biking portion cannot take place under these conditions. The health and safety of athletes and guests led to the decision to postpone the race. Fortunately, the company will work with health authorities to set another date for the event to take place. Fall 2021 will be the earliest the event can take place.
More information will be available in early April.
Image Credit: IRONMAN Texas Website
