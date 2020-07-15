Spring, Texas – Voting booths closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday for Harris County residents seeking to cast a ballot in this year’s primary runoff elections.

The election, originally meant to take place on May 26, was postponed by Governor Abbot due to public health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Results began coming in immediately after polls closed but decisive winners will not be determined until all mail-in ballots have been counted as well.

Who Won?

U.S. Senate (Democratic Primary Runoff)

Mary “MJ” Hegar (WINNER) — 52% — 498, 180

Royce West — 48% — 457,555

U.S. House of Representatives, District 10 (Democratic Primary Runoff)

Mike Siegel (WINNER) — 54% — 26,162

Pritesh Gandhi — 46% — 22,015

U.S. House of Representatives, District 18 (Republican Primary Runoff)

Robert Cadena — 28% — 1,548

Wendell Champion (WINNER) — 72% — 3,933

Texas House of Representatives, District 148 (Democratic Primary Runoff)

Anna Eastman — 49% — 4,135

Penny Morales Shaw (WINNER) — 51% — 4,335

Harris County Commissioner, Precinct 3 (Democratic Primary Runoff)

Michael Moore (WINNER) — 57% — 18,873

Diana Martinez Alexander — 43% — 15,020

Harris County Constable, Precinct 5 (Democratic Primary Runoff)

Randy Newman — 43% — 13,810

Mark Alan Harrison (WINNER) — 57% — 18,485

Harris County Sheriff (Republican Primary Runoff)

Paul Day — 49% — 30,708

Joe Danna (WINNER) — 51% — 32,558