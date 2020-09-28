Spring, Texas – Local Restaurant 2 Guys 1 Pit BBQ released their fall menu on Facebook.

Their fall menu features seasonal foods that will get you in the mood for cooler weather. The fall menu items are in addition to their delicious Texas barbecue.

The fall menu includes Texas beans, sweet potato casserole, turkey salad with cranberry poppyseed dressing, apples, and candied pecans on spinach, cinnamon apples, and deep fried apples with sweet cream glaze.

The restaurant has seasonally featured menu items that they switch out throughout the year. 2 Guys 1 Pit BBQ is located at 11711 Spring Cypress Rd Suite I Tomball, TX 77377. Their hours are Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.