19-Year-Old Shot in Face After Answering Door of Home





Spring, Texas – Police are investigating a shooting involving a 19-year-old in the Bella Sera Subdivision.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office and Cypress Creek EMS are on the scene located near the 21300 block of Bella Mountain Drive.

A 19-year-old male was reportedly shot in the face by an unknown suspect after answering the door to his home. Police are currently searching for the suspect who fled the scene. The victim is reported to be in stable condition.

This is a developing situation, however preliminary information indicates that the weapon used was a BB-gun.