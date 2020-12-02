Spring, Texas – A 16-year-old male is in police custody after stabbing his grandmother with a knife according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constables.

The scene is unfolding in the 5800 block of Slashwood Lane in the Terranova subdivision.

Officials say that the juvenile male stabbed his grandmother multiple times with a knife. She was transported to the hospital but is reported to be in stable condition.

According to police, this same juvenile was arrested last year after assaulting his grandfather. He suffered life-threatening injuries from the assault which led to his death.

This is an active and developing scene.