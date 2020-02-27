Local News
13-Year-Old Boy Missing From Treatment Center in Spring
Spring, Texas – A mother is asking for the public’s help in locating her 13-year-old son that went missing in Spring on Monday.
13-year-old, Brayden Michael Avery, was last seen around 6:00 PM on February 24, 2020, at Sheltering Harbour in the 18700 block of Tomato Street in Spring, Texas.
According to their website, Sheltering Harbour is a treatment center designed to help children ages 10-17 with emotional or behavioral problems return to a healthier, more productive and less restrictive environment.
Brayden is described to be last seen wearing a two-tone blue zip-up jacket, blue jeans or jogging pants, and black & blue tennis shoes.
His mother is asking for the public’s help in safely locating Brayden.
If you have any information that could help officials locate the missing 13-year-old, you’re urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-274-9360.
