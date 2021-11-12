12 Dine-In and Take-Out Restaurant Options For A Thanksgiving Day Feast

Spring, Texas – If you want all the splendor of a Thanksgiving feast but without having to cook or clean, there are many restaurants throughout the Houston area that can fulfill that holiday wish.

Here is a list of just some of the restaurants in the region serving meals on Thanksgiving Day, either for dine-in, take-out, or both, and links to learn more about what they offer.

Goode Company BBQ

Available: Take-out

Location: 8865 Six Pines Dr. Suite 100, Shenandoah

Goode Co. is offering a take-out Thanksgiving feast that comes with mesquite smoked turkey, six Thanksgiving sides, and a dessert pie. Orders must be placed by Thursday, November 18 and must be picked up within the two days before Thanksgiving.

See the meal description and more details here.

Babin’s Seafood House

Available: Dine-in, Take-out

Location: 19529 I-45, Shenandoah

In addition to its standard menu, Babin’s will be offering a Thanksgiving meal with options of turkey or ham and five classic Thanksgiving sides. Reservations are required. The take-out option features the same menu as the dine-in meal and is available in sizes for 4, 8, 16, and 24 people. Orders must be placed by Monday, November 22.

See the menu here.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

Available: Dine-in, Take-out

Location: 1155 Lake Woodlands Drive, Spring

On Thanksgiving Day Romano’s will offer a three-course meal of Thanksgiving staples in addition to its standard menu. Their “Thanksgiving To-Go” takeout has five-person and ten-person options and those interested must place their order before Sunday, November 21.

See their Thanksgiving menu here.

Pappas Bar-B-Q

Available: Dine-in, Take-out

Locations: 703 Farm to Market 1960 Rd W, Houston or 27752 Interstate 45 N, Conroe

Pappas Bar-B-Q’s Thanksgiving at Home menu contains more meat options than most on this list, including smoked turkey, smoked ham, brisket, pulled pork, and more. They offer four different packages that serve 10, 20, 30, and 40 people and orders must be placed 48 hours in advance. Their dine-in Thanksgiving feast is available from 9:00AM to 6:00PM.

See more details and the menu here.

Fielding’s Local Kitchen and Bar

Available: Dine-in, Take-out

Location: Creekside Village Park Center, 26400 Kuykendahl Road, The Woodlands

Fielding’s offers a take-out meal either as their Thanksgiving package or a la carte. The package serves 8 to 10 people and all orders must be placed by Sunday, November 21 at 3:00PM. Dining in on Thanksgiving Day is open from 11:00AM to 9:00PM and reservations are encouraged, but not required. The menu is an upscale take on Thanksgiving that includes Muscovy duck breast and pumpkin cheesecake.

See both menus here.

Feges BBQ

Available: Take-out

Location: 8217 Long Point Rd, Houston

Feges’s barbecue take on Thanksgiving is highly customizable and features a wide selection of meats in addition to staples of both Thanksgiving and Texas barbecue. Patrons can choose as many or few of the 26 different menu options as they like, or all of them.

Orders made be placed and paid for by Wednesday, November 17.

See the menu here.

Morton’s

Available: Dine-in, Take-out

Location: 25 Waterway Ave, The Woodlands

Morton’s is offering an upscale Thanksgiving feast in their restaurant from 12:00PM to 8:00PM, while availability lasts. Additionally, they are offering a family meal to-go that feeds a family of four. The take-out option must be ordered by Tuesday, November 23.

See the menu and take-out option here.

Landry’s Family of Restaurants

Available: Dine-in, Take-out

Locations: Various

The Landry’s family of restaurants is offering both dine-in and take-out options at the following restaurants: Brenner’s on the Bayou, Brenner’s Steakhouse, Willie G’s, Cadillac Bar, Grotto Houston, and Landry’s Seafood House.

See this article from Woodlands Online breaking down what is available at which locations.

House of Pies

Available: Dine-in

Location: 1330 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands

House of Pies will be open all day on Thanksgiving, as well as on Christmas and New Year’s, and their holiday offerings are first-come-first-serve. Their typical menu will be available, as will their wide selection of pies and desserts that are perfect for the holidays. House of Pies will not be taking call-ahead orders for pies and cakes during Thanksgiving week, except for orders of over 20 whole pies and cakes.

See their menu and holiday information here.

Grotto

Available: Dine-in, Take-out

Location: 1001 Avenida De Las Americas Suite A, Houston

Grotto offers a slight Italian twist on Thanksgiving with a three-course meal that features several choices for patrons in each course. Reservations are required and the standard menu will also be available. The take-out family pack offers the same options as the dine-in meal and must be ordered by Tuesday, November 23.

See the menu and more details here.

Avenida Brazil

Available: Dine-in

Location: 1400 Research Forest Drive, Shenandoah

Avenida Brazil will be open for Thanksgiving lunch and dinner from 11:00AM to 8:00PM. Their Brazilian-influenced menu offers 16 options of grilled steaks, seafood, poultry, and pork as well as hot sides and a salad bar. Kids prices are available and reservations are required.

See the menu and more details here.

Buca Di Beppo

Available: Take-out, Catering

Location: 19075 I-45 S, Shenandoah

Buca Di Beppo’s Thanksgiving offerings can be picked up at the restaurant or catered right to your home. The take-out meals can be hot and ready to eat or cold with simple reheating instructions and are available in three-person and six-person sizes. Both take-out and catering orders must be placed before 8:00AM on Tuesday, November 23.

See more details and the menu here.