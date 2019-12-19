Business
1000 Degrees Pizza Opening in Spring; Pizza Ready in Two Minutes
Spring, Texas – A new pizzeria is coming to town!
1000 Degrees Pizza will be opening its newest eatery in the Birnham Woods Marketplace at the beginning of the year. Guests can create their own Neapolitan pizza by choosing from over 30 fresh and delicious toppings.
Pizza’s are cooked in an oven at 1000 degrees and are ready to eat in about two minutes.
