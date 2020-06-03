Spring, Texas – A large shootout at a sports bar in Spring left one man dead and multiple hospitalized.

The scene unfolded at the Stadium Sports Bar located in the 1400 block of Spring Cypress Road around Midnight early Wednesday.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at the bar. When they arrived they found a Hispanic male inside the bar with a single gunshot wound. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene. Investigators believe the shooting started outside in the parking lot. After the man was shot, they believe he stumbled inside where he collapsed and died.

Upwards of 40 shell casings were found in the parking lot. Investigators are looking at surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses but are unsure of the motive of the shooting.

“With the amount of shell casings, we do believe there was absolutely more than one shooter,” Sgt. Dennis Wolfford said.

In addition to the deceased male, Investigators say that there was multiple others shot who drove themselves to area hospitals.

There was extensive damage to nearby vehicles and buildings.

No arrests have been made at this time.